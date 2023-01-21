Attend a transportation drop-in session in District 3

Let us know which transportation projects you would like to see in District 3 on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00am to 11:30am at the Lenora Park Gym. The Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee will gather your feedback, which will be used to identify transportation projects for the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Tax program, known as SPLOST.

District 3 includes Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville that are located in Gwinnett County.

Email Katrina.Fellows@GwinnettCounty.com and Yolanda.Thornton@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. The Lenora Park Gym is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.