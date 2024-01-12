Attend Gwinnett County’s annual hiring event

Start your career with Gwinnett County Govern­ment at the Career From Here hiring event on Fri­day, January 19 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with County representatives, review their resume with Gwinnett Human Resources, and meet current employees to learn how they can thrive in a variety of fields.

Visit GwinnettCounty.com/Careers to learn about oppor­tunities with the County and apply.

The event will take place at the Gas South Conven­tion Center, located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Gwinnett County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives for certain po­sitions, tuition reimbursement, career advance­ment, and much more