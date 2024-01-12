Attend Gwinnett County’s annual hiring event

Start your career with Gwinnett County Government at the Career From Here hiring event on Friday, January 19 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with County representatives, review their resume with Gwinnett Human Resources, and meet current employees to learn how they can thrive in a variety of fields.
Visit GwinnettCounty.com/Careers to learn about opportunities with the County and apply.
The event will take place at the Gas South Convention Center, located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Gwinnett County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives for certain positions, tuition reimbursement, career advancement, and much more
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.