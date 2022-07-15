Attend the Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event on Saturday

Learn how Gwinnett Transportation keeps you moving to your next destination at the free Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event Saturday, July 16 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Lois Lane Pavilion at Alexander Park.

Residents of all ages can look forward to music, food, face painting, games. The event will also serve as an information session to explore the services and programs available from Gwinnett Transportation. Learn about upcoming transportation projects — including Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects — and share your feedback for the forthcoming comprehensive transportation and transit development plans.

For more information, visit GwinnettTransportation.com or contact Gwinnett Transportation at 770.822.7400