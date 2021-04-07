Auditions called by On Stage for Original Comedy-Drama

“Distantly Social” Captures the humor and panic of the global pandemic

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage community theater will hold auditions for the original comedy-drama “Distantly Social” on April 14 and 17.

The live show will be presented six times in June and will showcase a light-hearted perspective of the global pandemic through vignettes that capture our shared experience living life at a distance through video calls.

“From ‘arguments’ with technology, online first dates, to trying to stay sane in this new normal, Distantly Social will make us laugh and appreciate our friends and family even more,” said Marc Hammes, artistic director of On Stage.

The play was written by Paula Gerhardt, Amanda Rempee and Laura Griffin.

Auditions will be held at the theater (215 High School Avenue in Monroe) on:

Wednesday, April 14, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 3-5 p.m.

Actors may come any time during the audition dates and times. They MUST wear a mask to enter. Social distancing will be enforced, and actors may be asked to wait in their cars until called, if necessary. Auditions will last about 30 minutes.

There will be cold readings from the script. Actors should bring their calendars to note any rehearsal conflicts.

CASTING INFORMATION: Ages (suggested 16 & up). Actors will be cast as several characters in each story/act. On Stage will practice social distancing and follow COVID-19 procedures for the cast during rehearsals and performance.

PLAY SCHEDULE:

Evening Performances – June 4, 5, 11, 12 at 8 p.m.

Matinee Performances – June 6 & 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and will be on sale beginning May 21. Credit cards may be used for online ticket purchases. Tickets are also available at Carmichael Drug in Monroe, which accepts only cash, checks or members’ vouchers.

Seating will be limited due to COVID-19. Patrons will be required to have a temperature check at the door and to wear a face mask during the entire performance. No exceptions. Patrons will be social distanced according to family/friend groups and assigned seats at the door.

More information is available at www.onstagewalton.org.

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.