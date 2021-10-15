Autumn Fest returns to Loganville Saturday, Oct. 16

Contributed photo

Piedmont Eastside has signed on to be the headline sponsor for this year’s Autumn Fest in Loganville. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16, this annual fall festival is one of Loganville’s largest and most popular events.

This year, the inaugural Battle of the Bands winner Ashes to Omens taking the stage at 12:30 p.m. The Sandy Creek Band will be on the Town Green at 10 a.m., with dance performances from Dynamite Dance Academy at noon and All Nations Church at 2:15 p.m.

There will be more than 175+ arts, crafts, food and business vendors as well as live entertainment throughout the day, Kid’s Zone and more. A $5 band for the Kid’s Zone will include all day use of the cow train, inflatables, rock climbing wall and spider jump. Pony rides are separate.