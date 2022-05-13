Ayomide Adekola, of Loganville, commissions as a second lieutenant

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/12/2022)– In ceremonies held May 4-6 by the University of North Georgia, 77 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. They are among the approximately 120 officers UNG expects to commission during the 2021-22 academic year.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville, Georgia, earned a degree in Computer Science and commissioned in the Army, Armor.

