Ayomide Adekola of Loganville named Distinguished Military Graduate

UNG cadets Hayley Farmer, Ryan Jones and Ayomide Adekola have been named Distinguished Military Graduates. Jones and Adekola are among the top 10% nationally out of more than 6,700 cadets. (UNG photo by Peggy Cozart)

DAHLONEGA, GA (11/04/2021)– The University of North Georgia (UNG) is tied for the most Distinguished Military Graduates (DMG) among the nation’s six senior military colleges for 2021-22, with 32 selected. Nine of those rank in the top 10% of their ROTC class nationally.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville, GA, was one of the DMG cadets.

DMGs are commissioning cadets who finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test, and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.

“DMG designation is a testament to the dedication, hard work and success of these individuals, the Corps of Cadets teammates who supported and trained them, and the instructors and cadre who set the foundation for leadership and excellence,” Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG’s professor of military science, said.

The nine UNG cadets who rank in the top 10% out of more than 6,700 cadets nationally are Ayomide Adekola, Justin Collado, Jordan Cook, Benjamin Danko, Henry Gale, Davis Isley, Ryan Jones, Alex Minton, and Benjamin Yetman.

Ten of UNG’s DMGs will commission as Army National Guard officers upon graduation.

“UNG is one of the main reasons that the Georgia National Guard is arguably the best in the nation,” Dr. Billy Wells, UNG senior vice president for leadership and global engagement and a retired Army colonel, said. “We produce quality leaders, and they are rising to the top of the Georgia Guard leadership.”

