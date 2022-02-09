Azalea Regional Library System recognized as Library of the year

The Azalea Regional Library System that serves Walton County, with branches in Social Circle, Loganville and Monroe, has been recognized as 2021 Library of the Year for their “programming and services that demonstrate knowledge and care for their communities.”

Azalea Rgional Library System, headquartered in Madison, has nine member libraries serving about 175,000 residents in Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Morgan, Putnam as well as Walton counties.

“Azalea Regional Library System is extremely honored to be selected as Georgia’s Public Library of the Year,” AZRLS Executive Director Stacy Brown said in a press release. “So many people work together to support and promote our libraries, and this achievement would not be possible without the collective hard work, commitment, and heart for service demonstrated by our incredible staff, volunteers, and Trustees. We also appreciate our dedicated and supportive patrons, Friends of the Library groups, local funding agencies, and community partners. This recognition of our important work is a great accomplishment and one for which we can all be proud.”

Azalea Regional Library System is credited with re-imagining its services and programs during COVID-19 despite the limitations and obtaining grants and launching new services in communities that could otherwise not afford them.

These services are listed as:

Launching the PLAY student library card in five of their six counties . Working through the Georgia Public Library Service, Azalea Regional Library System has given out more than 22,000 PINES Library Access for Youth (PLAY) cards so far. The PLAY card provides students with access to both physical and digital library materials, such as OverDrive and the Libby App, eRead Kids and GALILEO. Students can check out as many as five items at a time, and there are no late fees. PLAY also allows access directly from the classroom and teachers have the ability to utilize and incorporate library resources into their curriculum.

Azalea Regional Library System is credited with addressing COVID-19 “thoughtfully and practically, keeping the health and safety of staff and patrons firmly in mind throughout the pandemic. Library staff kept communication open with funding agencies and the public with regard to closures or limited staffing hours.” The library system did lose an employee to COVID-19 in 2020. In response, the system brought on an Employee Assistance Program to provide free counseling and other services for staff and immediate family members and posted a comprehensive resource page on the system’s website providing information for local health resources and pandemic information.

“Ensuring the mental and physical health of our employees has been a top priority for our Administrative Team and Trustees,” Brown said.

Azalea Regional Library System received many support letters from elected and local officials from throughout their region showing their pride in the library system and appreciation for the work they do.