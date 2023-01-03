Baby Rowe is first baby born at Piedmont Walton in 2023

Amie Danielle Rowe with Colton Aiden Rowe, first baby born at Piedmont Walton in 2023. Contributed photo

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) – Amie Danielle Rowe and Justin Allen Rowe began 2023 with a special addition to their family, Colton Aiden Rowe, born at 12.35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Piedmont Walton in Monroe.

According to Sarah Teach with Piedmont Healthcare, Colton weighed in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and 19 measured inches long at birth. He bears the distinct honor of being Piedmont Walton’s first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He joins a family with two children already. Colton’s brother is Wyatt Allen Rowe and his sister is Madelyn Leanne Rowe.

Congratulations to the family on this special New Year’s Day delivery.