Back the Blue Car Show in Loganville is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8

Contributed photo

The Masters Car Club is partnering with the City of Loganville to present the third annual Back the Blue Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, music, a raffle and vendors on site. Proceeds will benefit the Loganville Police Department and other first responders.

Parking is available at Loganville FUMC and the empty lot at 210 Main St. For more information, call 404-725-4960.