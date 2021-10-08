Back the Blue Car Show in Loganville Saturday, Oct. 9

The Masters Car Club is partnering with the City of Loganville to present the second annual Back the Blue Car Show. The event will take place at the Town Green in downtown Loganville.

Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, music, a raffle and vendors on site. Proceeds will benefit the Loganville Police Department and other first responders.

Parking is available at Loganville FUMC and the empty grassy area at 210 Main St.