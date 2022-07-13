Back to School Bash in Friendship Park Social Circle

Parents needing free school supplies can register with Social Circle City Schools

The Social Circle community is invited to a Back to School Bash on July 29th in Friendship Park, Social Circle for a free event to celebrate a new school year! This is no longer a free supply giveaway, but a party for kids of all ages to enjoy as the new school year begins.

Parents needing free supplies for their children will be able to register with Social Circle City Schools at this event for their child to receive the needed supplies at open house events the following week. There will be games, food, crafts, face painting and a dunk tank! Teachers will be present at this event.