Back2School Book Bag Giveaway planned for July 24 in Monroe

Shepherds House, a local 501(c)3 charity founded in 2010, is hosting a Back2School Book Bag Giveaway in Monroe on July 24.

“We definitely did not expect the changes or challenges that 2020 and the pandemic brought to any of our lives. But we adjusted and we came up with new ways to get by, with a lot of help from our friends. We also came up with a few new ways to share our joy and blessings in the community. Thanks for your support and prayers,” said Gloria Reese, co-founder of the Shepherds House.

So now it’s 2021. What’s next?

Shepherds House is excited to announce that its 2021 back2school Book Bag Giveaway is on! It will help 350-400 kids in Monroe get ready for school.

“For many families it is still difficult to get their children ready for school and to have all the school supplies needed. It can be quite a financial strain. Our goal is for 350-400 children in the Monroe Ga community to receive a back pack. The free book bag contains some school supplies as well,” Reese said. “Our goal is to help our kids with a fresh new start to the school year. Help them grow and become the amazing person they are destined to be.”

The Monroe book bag giveaway event is Saturday July 24, 2021 from 11 am -2 pm at 710 Harris St. in Monroe (former American Legion Hall).

“We are grateful to everyone who gives and volunteers in support of Shepherd’s House,” Reese said.

If you would like to be involved, you can Email: info@shepherdshouseinc.org. Click or tap on this link for more information about Shepherds House.