Our Backyard Mini Golf in Loganville offers opportunities for recreation, fun, parties

A standard complaint in the local area is that there is nothing for children to do. Well, Our Backyard Mini Golf in Loganville is hoping that some of those people will discover there really is something to do – you just need to know where it is.

Our Backyard Mini Golf opened more than a year ago on the Gwinnett County border of the City of Loganville, but it appears that not many people know about it.

“We are apparently Loganville’s best kept secret. We’ve got a billboard that nobody has seen and ads that nobody reads. But we’re proud of our little course and we think that people who come and play have a good time,” said Mark Nichols, who together with his wife Vicki owns Our Backyard Mini Golf.

The location has an extra large 18-hole course and many of the putts are over 30 ft. Every hole is wheelchair accessible and there are even putters for wheelchair guests. The theme of the course is not, as they say, “tacky.” It is very natural – sort of like your backyard.

Inside, there is a snack bar and they have the facilities to host corporate events, youth or church groups and even birthday parties.

“We have an outdoor space at the back and we can arrange to bring in bouncy houses for parties if that is what is they want,” Nichols said. “The company that provides those is just across the road so we can arrange to have it set up here for them.”

Last month, our Backyard Mini Golf hosted the Loganville Morning Mingle and business owners and city officials turned out to find out what it was all about – and to try their hand on the course. Nichols explained that although it is actually within the Loganville city limits, it is on the outskirts, just down the road from the Impossible Escape Rooms, which is also located on Harrison Road.

Our Backyard Mini Golf is located at 3685 Harrison Road, Loganville. It is a good idea to check the website for hours of operation before heading out as being an outdoor activity it can be dependent on the weather.

You can find out more information on Our Backyard Mini Golf, its fees, services and hours of operation on the website at this link. You can also follow it on Facebook for regular updates on what the course has going on.

Based on the reviews, those who have discovered it and had the opportunity to play at Our Backyard Mini Golf have really enjoyed the experience.