Band X kicks off the Groovin on the Green Summer Concert Series Friday with Band X

Band X – Contributed photo

The City of Loganville is inviting the community to join them tomorrow night, May 21, for the kickoff to the 2021 Groovin on the Green summer concert series. Atlanta’s “best party rock band” Band X, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Band X is reported to “bring a high-energy group of talented musicians and lead singers dedicated to providing interactive live entertainment.”

The Groovin on the Green Concert Series takes place every summer on the Loganville Town Green at 7:30 p.m. The Town Green is located at 255 Main Street in downtown Loganville. The events usually have food vendors on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event. The concert series is presented by Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Gladiators, and other sponsors.