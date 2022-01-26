Banner in high-traffic area on 78 available for someone in need of a kidney donation

Banner signboard available on Hwy. 78 in Between, Ga. for someone in need of a kidney donor. Contributed photo

If you’ve travel Highway 78 through Between, Ga. from time to time you would have seen a banner giving the name and contact information for someone in need of an kidney donation. It was originally put up on her property by Jean Westmoreland for her son, Brad Westmoreland, who was in need of a kidney. As it turned out, his wife, Tonya, was a match for him and was able to give him the life saving kidney.

But their experience gave them the wish to give back and help others who may find themselves in the same position – on a transplant list just hoping against hope that a donor is found in time to save their life. So they opened up the banner on the property to others who may have been in the same position. In 2019, it was Kim Fuller, a mother of two who also was desperately in need of a kidney. It was great to see the update that summer when the banner was able to give a positive update noting that a kidney had been found.

Contributed photo

Another transplant patient, Carol Williams, went up after Fuller with high hopes for a similar outcome. Sadly, in her case it was not to be and she passed away last month.

The Westmorelands would now like to open up the signboard to another person on the transplant list who is in need of a kidney. If you or someone in the community you know of has this need and would like to put the information in a highly visible location, they would like to hear from you.

You can email Tonya Westmoreland at sassyladie73@comcast.net.

“Let’s keep saving a life,” she said. “We want to save as many lives as we can this year.”