Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina opens in Monroe

New Barberitos Southwestern Grill and Cantina in Monroe, Ga. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, a WOWorks restaurant brand, recently opened a new restaurant location in Monroe at 700 Pavilion Parkway, Suite A.

Barberitos Southwestern Grill hosted a Grand Opening on March 24 to formally welcome the community to the new restaurant. Barberitos will offer guests lunch and dinner options prepared with a variety of fresh and customizable ingredient options inspired by Southwestern cuisine.

The store is owned by local entrepreneur David Weeks, who owns 15 other restaurant locations in the area. Weeks has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and was the first ever franchisee of Barberitos in 2003. Weeks prioritizes bringing a variety of quality restaurant concepts to the area, values and celebrates his employees and enjoys finding ways to give back to the communities he serves.

“Barberito’s is the first brand I became a franchisee of back in 2003, and has given my family and I so much to be grateful for. I am looking forward to continuing to grow my portfolio with the brand,” Weeks said. “Serving the community quality food and in turn having the opportunity to create jobs and support local fundraising efforts is what my businesses are all about. I am excited to see Barberitos become a place for the community to gather and thrive.”

To celebrate the grand opening on Friday, the restaurant is offering $8 burritos to all guests and the first 50 guests will receive a free burrito to enjoy during their next visit.

Barberitos will offer Monroe and the surrounding communities unique and exciting flavor profiles aimed to provide health-conscious guests with ‘better-for-you’ foods that are budget friendly. Barberitos is a quick service restaurant available for lunch and dinner and is focused on fresh ingredients that are prepared daily in house.

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

For more information about the local restaurant, visit their website https://barberitos.com/ or call 757-937-5577

For more information about the local restaurant, visit their website at https://barberitos.com/ or call 757-937-5577.