Barrelle Roofing in Walton County is hiring. Interested persons are asked to contact the Barrelle offfice at 770-658-0342 or DM Kevin Barrelle through the Facebook post at this link.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on social media on July 24, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

We are hiring and we are looking for people just like you! Have you thought about getting into the roofing industry? But the down time of commissions coming in have you worried? We have a solution. Are you in the roofing industry? But your on the verge of getting out because of the lag in the pay times? We have a solution. W2 sales positions. Salary plus commission. Structured bonus programs. Mileage reimbursement. You will need a reliable vehicle. You will need a valid driver’s license. Sales background preferred but not required. Shoot me a DM or call the office. 770 658 0342

