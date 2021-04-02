Barrelle Roofing announces 2nd Annual Scholarship for 2021 graduating seniors

For the second year, Barrelle Roofing headquartered in Walton County is offering a scholarship to local graduating seniors.

The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Walton County seniors to pursue their post high school graduate plans. As was the case last year, one student will be selected for this scholarship and will receive a $1000.00 scholarship to be used during their first year of study. This scholarship is not awarded just on the basis of academic merit and/or economic need. Every Walton County senior is encouraged to apply.

You are asked to submit the application no later than: Friday, May 14th 2021. You may mail or drop off your application to our corporate office located at: 147 Lee Byrd Road Loganville, GA 30052. The scholarship will be awarded on: Monday, May 17th, 2021.

To find out more information click or tap on link for the live announcement https://fb.watch/4CasTKuRwq/.

If you are a graduating senior who wishes to apply, download the application from this link. https://www.dropbox.com/t/ICPrk3gAfkZ1KidM