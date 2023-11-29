Barrow County author book signing at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Sunday, Dec. 3

The community is invited to join Barrow County author Bobby Nash from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at the Monroe-Walton Center for The Arts in Monroe, GA. for the launch of SNOW HUNT, the seventh book in his hit Snow series. Monroe-Walton Center for The Arts is located 205 South Broad St. in Monroe.

The Snow Hunt book launch event is open to the public.

Bobby will have copies of the new SNOW HUNT novella plus the Snow collections in paperback & hardcover, some Snow box sets, and other Snow-related swag. All autographs are free. Remember, autographed books make great gifts.

About SNOW HUNT:

Abraham Snow is back in action and this one starts off with a bang. It started out as a routine security job. Then, a blast from the past walked out of the shadows. When Thomas Hunt, an old friend from his Army days asks for his help in stopping a bomber from attacking a conference, Snow finds himself caught between an obligation to family, duty, and country. Which will he choose? And who is Charles Pope and what does he have planned for everyone’s favorite former undercover operative turned p.i.? The hunt is on in SNOW HUNT.

Snow Hunt is the seventh book in the continuing adventures of Abraham Snow.

Are you ready for a new Snow Day?

Learn more about the Snow series at www.abrahamsnow.com

Learn more about Bobby Nash at www.bobbynash.com

Learn more about the Monroe-Walton Center for The Arts at www.monroewaltonarts.org

email: mag@monroeartguild.org





