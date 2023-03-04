Barrow County deputies investigating overnight shooting at Barrow Crossing Shopping Center

(BETHLEHEM, GA – March 4, 2023) Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an overnight shooting in the parking lot at the Barrow Crossing Shopping Center in Bethlehem.

BCSO reported on social media late last night that a suspect was in custody and more information would be given as and when it became available. The identity or condition of the victim was not given.

“This is an active investigation and we will update when more information becomes available,” BCSO noted on its Facebook page.