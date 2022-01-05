Battery Resources is already hiring for the new Covington plant

Battery Resources is hiring for the new plant coming to the Covington area. Individuals interested in opportunities with Battery Resourcers are encouraged to visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers for additional information.
Battery Resources is hiring for the new plant coming to the Covington area. Individuals interested in opportunities with Battery Resourcers are encouraged to visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers for additional information.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.