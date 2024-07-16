Battle of the Bands in Loganville seeks applicants





If you would like to showcase the talent of your band and a chance to win a contract to perform at this year’s Loganville Autumn Fest, now is your chance.

The City of Loganville is partnering with the Loganville Fine Arts Society for the fourth annual Battle of the Bands on Sept. 7, 2024 at the rock Gym in Loganville.

The Loganville Fine Arts Society is now taking band applications for the event. For an application or additional information please email them at loganvillefinearts@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

