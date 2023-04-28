BBQ Fundraiser in support of Monroe Walton Center for the Arts in Downtown Monroe Saturday

If you’re in downtown Monroe Saturday, April 29, 2023, stop by the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and pick up a BBQ plate in support of the center. The BBQ plate includes a sandwich, cole slaw, chips and a cookie/brownie for $9. The plates will be from from 11:30 until they sell out!

The fundraiser is for the art gallery, shop, pottery studio and classrooms — a number one priority is to buy and install new security cameras.

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is located at 205 S Broad Street in Monroe.