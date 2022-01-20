Be on the lookout for two vehicles stolen from Southern Road Auto in Monroe

Southern Roads Auto in Monroe had two vehicles stolen sometime overnight between Jan. 17 – 18, 2022. They are asking for the public to keep their eyes out for the vehicles.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. If you see either of the vehicles, you are asked to call 911 and ask that the details and location be given to WCSO.

2003 Suburban 2500 4 x 4 – 102 K, Vin. 3GNGK26UX3G131569







2001 Silverado 3500 8.lL – 137K, Vin 1GCJC33G41F138841





