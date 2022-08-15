‘Bee’ a citizen scientist in Gwinnett on Aug. 19 – 20

The Gwinnett County community is invited to drop in and “bee” a citizen scientist. Participants have the opportunity to learn about the importance of pollinators and take part in the statewide pollinator count.

On Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20:

1. Select a blooming pollinator plant with insect activity.

2. For 15 minutes, count each time an insect pollinator touches a bloom, even if they fly away and return.

3. Upload your counts at GGAPC.org.

Your contributions help in understanding and advancing pollinator health across the state