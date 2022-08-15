‘Bee’ a citizen scientist in Gwinnett on Aug. 19 – 20

press release from Gwinnett County government

08/15/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Community, Government 0

The Gwinnett County community is invited to drop in and “bee” a citizen scientist. Participants have the opportunity to learn about the importance of pollinators and take part in the statewide pollinator count.  

On Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20:

1. Select a blooming pollinator plant with insect activity. 

2. For 15 minutes, count each time an insect pollinator touches a bloom, even if they fly away and return. 

3. Upload your counts at GGAPC.org.  

Your contributions help in understanding and advancing pollinator health across the state

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply