Begin the New Year with a work out for a cause at Compound Fitness Monroe

Contributed photo from Compound Fitness Monroe Facebook Page

MONROE, GA (Jan. 10, 2023) Compound Fitness Monroe is a new gym that recently opened in Monroe. The owners of the Gym, Jamie Leavell and April Fralick, announced that it is their plan to do many fundraisers to have people work out for a great cause – and they already have the first one lined up.

“Mark your calendars for February 11th,” Fralick said. “We will be raising money for a local nonprofit called Team Up Mentoring. I’m sure most of you have heard of them! If not, let me tell you a little about them. For over a decade, Team Up Mentoring has been serving a unique population of young people affected by trauma by using a unique model that surrounds each child with a group of caring professionals committed to providing long-term, trauma informed care. They currently serve over 60 families! Team Up Mentoring’s mission is to foster generational change for families affected by trauma.”

The cost of the fundraiser is $25 for one of two workout options between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, both of which can be modified to your fitness level. There also will be raffles. ALL proceeds from the event will go to the Team Up Mentoring organization.

“This is such an awesome organization! If you can’t make it to the event, please consider making a donation,” Fralick said.

Compound Fitness Monroe is located at 407 N. Broad Street. If you are interested in participating, click or tap on the Facebook page at this link and sign up for a time slot.