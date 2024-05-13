Belmont University announces local Spring 2024 Deans List Honorees

NASHVILLE, TN (05/09/2024)– Belmont University recently released the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. Approximately 44% of the University’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2024 Dean’s List.

“Earning a place on the Dean’s List is a testament to the unwavering diligence, tenacity and commitment to scholarly distinction exhibited by Belmont’s promising students,” said Belmont University Provost Dr. David Gregory. “The ability to excel both inside and outside the classroom emphasizes these students’ exceptional character and drive, and it is an honor for me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one. Whether they are contributing to the arts, pioneering groundbreaking research or championing important causes, they have consistently demonstrated the same level of passion and excellence that has brought them to this momentous academic achievement.”

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Emma Hall of Monroe (30655)

Madison Smith of Monroe (30656)

About Belmont University: Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. With a focus on whole person formation and data-informed social innovation, Belmont is committed to forming diverse leaders of character equipped to solve the world’s complex problems. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.

