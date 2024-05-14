Berry College gives local student on the Class of 2024

ROME, GA (05/13/2024)– Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates.

  • Jaime Jacoby of Social Circle GA, earned a BS degree in Chemistry
  • Jessica Thompson of Monroe GA, earned a BS degree in Biology

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

