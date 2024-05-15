Berry College names local students on the Spring Dean’s List at Berry College

ROME, GA (05/10/2024)– The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Great Abhieyighan, of Loganville

Jacob Bridges, of Loganville

Jaime Jacoby, of Social Circle

Katherine Jones, of Loganville

Grace Lenox, of Loganville

Molly Mitchell, of Loganville

Stephen Slezak, of Loganville

Benjamin Sydnor, of Monroe

Jessica Thompson, of Monroe

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning, and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.

