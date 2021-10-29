Between Community News launches in Walton County

Between, Ga. – Between resident Charles Allen saw a need in the community of Between and set about filling it.

“As our community of Between GA grows, so does the need for a community news service that caters to our community, its needs and its citizens,” Allen wrote on the Between Community News website. “Launched today, July 25th, 2021, the process of building a viable news forum for our community has began. Please if you are a part of our community or otherwise feel you can contribute, let’s get the Between Community News off the ground and serving our needs. Any ideas or other support the community can offer is very important, including making us aware of news as it happens, both in real time and those events passed or forthcoming.”

Click or tap on this link to read the rest of the post.