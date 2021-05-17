Between Splash Park opens to the public on Thursday

There also is a Dog Park on the property

There was a soft opening and ribbon cutting of the Between Splash Park in Walton County on Friday and it remained open over the weekend. The family of the late Walton County Commissioner Clinton Ayers, including his father, brother and children, were on hand for the Ribbon Cutting. The park is being named for Ayers who represented District 1 on the Board of Commissions for many years. This is the area in which the new splash park is located. Ayers was first elected in 2002 and passed away on Oct. 26, 2016, during his fourth term.

The official open date the park will be open to the public will be this Thursday, May 20, 2021, but the hours are limited until May 30. The address is 1011 Heritage Parkway, Monroe, (across from the Fire Station and Department of Drivers Services). The hours of operation and fee schedule is at the end of this post.

There also is a dog park on the property. There is no cost for the dog park. The following is the fee schedule for the Splash Park.