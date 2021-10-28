Big Blue Marble Academy announces two new locations in Greater Athens area are now open and enrolling

Leading Early Childhood Educator Expands Footprint and Educational Offering to Monroe and Bogart Families

Auburn, Ala. (October 25, 2021) -Big Blue Marble Academy(BBMA),the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce its two newest locations in Monroe, Ga. and Bogart, Ga.are now open and enrolling infants through preschool-age children.

Using research-based early learning theory and best practices, BBMA of Monroe and Bogart(Rocky Branch)offer a unique, engaging, and play-based global curriculum for children ages six weeks to four years and after school programs for children ages five to twelve. Families are invited to schedule a tour by contacting Director, Michelle Cottingham at 770-266-1000 for Monroe and Director, Sara Wade, at 706-769-8080 for Bogart(Rocky Branch). BBMA Monroe is conveniently located off State Highway 11 in Monroe and BBMA Rocky Branchis located off Highway 53 in Bogart. Both schools offer pickup services starting at Atha Road Elementary, Monroe Elementary and Walker Park Elementary for Monroe and Rocky Branch Elementary, Dove Creek Elementary, and Oconee Primary for Bogart. Additional offerings include Georgia lottery funded pre-k for both locations, Child and Adult Care Food Program at Monroe,and private pre-k at Bogart.

Now available in the greater Athens area, Big Blue Marble Academy will continue its mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts with its unique, play-based curriculum that fuels each child’s cognitive,social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing them to other cultures and languages. By combining proven age-appropriate techniques, activities, and lessons from its rigorously researched global curriculum, the child-centered programs are well-positioned to grow the minds of early learners in Walton and Oconee counties.

“We at Big Blue Marble Academy pride ourselves in growing the minds of our youngest learners to the highest academic standards,” said CEO Jeff Wahl. “I’m thrilled to continue BBMA’s expansion in Georgia and look forward to all the successes from both schools for years to come.”

BBMA locations in Monroe and Bogart will practice Big Blue Marble Academy’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols as it has done at all school locations. Big Blue Marble Academy in Monroe is located at 1860 Bold Springs Rd, Monroe, GA 30656 and Blue Marble Academy in Bogart is located at 1181 Rocky Branch Rd, Bogart, GA 30622 with both locations open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM –6:30 PM.

For more information, please visit bbmacademy.com.###

About Big Blue Marble Academy: Big Blue Marble Academy operates over 40 schools providing early care, preschool, afterschool care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.