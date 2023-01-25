Big Blue Marble Academy handmake ‘Blankets of Love’ for children in need

Children from Bib Blue Marble Academy in Monroe making blankets for children in need. Contributed photo

Little learners at Big Blue Marble Academy Athens, Rocky Branch-Bogart, and Monroe handmake ‘Blankets of Love’ as part of their network-wide annual Heart Project.

Each year the children make no-sew blankets to provide love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need around the world.

Last year, more than 270 Blankets of Love were made and shared, this year they worked to make even more. On Jan. 20, the blankets were donated to orphanages, children’s hospitals, nursing homes, fire stations, and shelters.

Participating Local Locations:

Athens | 2400 Daniells Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606 | (706) 916-6016 | Hours: 6:30AM – 6:30PM

Rocky Branch | 1181 Rocky Branch Rd, Bogart, GA 30622 | 706-460-2124 | Hours: 6:30AM – 6:30PM

Monroe | 1860 Bold Springs Rd, Monroe, GA 30656 | 770-670-6084 | Hours: 6:30AM – 6:30PM