Big Blue Marble Academy is seeking teachers in the Southeast Region

The Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Hiring Across Georgia and the Charlotte -Rock Hill Area

Atlanta, Georgia (Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce they are now actively hiring teachers in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Big Blue Marble Academy is looking to attract dedicated educators to join their team of over 1,000 teachers in the southeast and is offering up to a $1,000 hiring incentive for full-time and part-time teaching positions.In addition to offering competitive local wages, Big Blue Marble Academy’s teachers are enrolled in premium benefits including:

401K with a 100% Company Match

Discounted Child Care

Health, Vision & Dental Benefits

Access to PayActivPaid Prenatal Leave

Yoga and Mindfulness Sessions

Health and Wellness Programs

Fostering Big Blue Marble Academy’s mission to Nurture Little Minds and Grow Big Hearts, each school location is fueled for each child’s cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth while exposing them to global experiences, cultures, and languages. By combining proven age-appropriate techniques, activities, and lessons from its rigorously researched global curriculum, BBMA’s child-centered programs focus on developing the minds of early learners.

“As we continue to expand the Big Blue Marble Academy footprint in Georgia and the Carolinas, I am thrilled to grow our team of dedicated and passionate teachers to nurture our children in the classroom,” said CEO Jeff Wahl. “With our 50 schools now open for families across the southeast, we look forward to hiring teachers who will help realize our mission, while serving their local Big Blue Marble Academy community.”

Big Blue Marble Academy is hiring at Georgia locations in Canton, Cumming, Duluth, McDonough, Senoia, Athens, Evans, and Macon. In addition, they are hiring in the Charlotte area at locations in Charlotte, Indian Trail, Waxhaw, and Rock Hill. (Editor’s Note: There is a Monroe area location of Big Blue Marble Academy and that location is not currently hiring. However, they are hiring in the Athens location.)

To inquire about employment opportunities, please visit bbmacademy.com/careers. For more information on Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:Big Blue Marble Academy operates 48 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.