Big Blue Marble Academy seeks teachers for its newly-opened Bogart and Monroe locations

Auburn, Ala (October 25, 2021) -Big Blue Marble Academy(BBMA), the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce its two new schools in Monroe, GA and Bogart, GAare now hiring for teachers.

Newly opened on October 25th, BBMA Monroe will be managed by Michelle Cottingham and BBMA Rocky Branch will be managed by Sara Wade. The 2,500 square foot building to house BBMA Monroe was formerly Bold Spring Academy, while the 10,000 square foot facility to house BBMA Rocky Branch was previously occupied by Rocky Branch Academy. BBMA will enhance each location to bring high-quality early childhood education to Monroe and Bogart while practicing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The new Big Blue Marble Academy in Monroe is located at 1860 Bold Springs Rd, Monroe, GA 30656, and the new Blue Marble Academy in Bogart is located at 1181 Rocky Branch Rd, Bogart, GA 30622 with both locations open Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM –6:30 PM.

To inquire about employment opportunities, please visit bbmacademy.com/careers or callthe schools directly at Monroe –770-266-1000; BBMARocky Branch–706-769-8080.

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates over 40 schools providing early care, preschool, afterschool care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.