Bikes, Trikes and Magical Lights Parade in Childers Park and Candlelight Shopping in Monroe Thursday

The lead up to Christmas continues in downtown Monroe with Candlelight Shopping from 5 to 8 pm. Nov. 16, 2023. This tradition continues each Thursday in November and December, but this Thursday offers another special tradition – the Bikes, Trikes and Magical Lights parade in Childers Park that opens the 12 Days of Christmas Light Display. Lights will be on every evening through Dec. 30th.

You are invited at 6 p.m. to join in a walk through this year’s annual Christmas lights display in Childers Park in Downtown Monroe featuring the Twelve Days of Christmas!

This is the fifth annual and if you’re new to the area, click or tap on the Youtube link below for a video on the first annual Bikes, Trikes and Magical Lights parade in Childers Park in 2019. It has only got bigger and better since then!

Children are encouraged to decorate their “favorite bike, stroller, wagon, or any other favorite set of wheels to parade through the Christmas lights.” The parade starts at 6 pm in the parking lot behind the Monroe Library. The lights will be on until 9:00 pm ever night through December 31st. It is free of charge and open to kids of all ages.

You are invited to then continue uptown to “cozy up by our giant fire pit on Court Street to roast marshmallows. Enjoy dinner, drinks or dessert at one of our amazing restaurants before or after shopping. You’re sure to find gifts for everyone on your list at our downtown businesses. Different activities will be planned each week so check back often or follow social media for details,” according to Downtown Monroe on its Social Media page.

Thursday night Candlelight Shopping in downtown Monroe has been a tradition in Monroe for some time, but this year there is something new. You can pick up your shopping passport for bonus Shop Small Shopping Days at the Visitors Center (227 S Broad Street) for a chance to win up to $200 in Downtown Dollars. Shopping passports can be used 11/2, 11/9, 11/16 (during candlelight shopping) and 11/20-25th. All cards must be turned in by Nov. 25th. Cards completed before can be returned to the visitors center. Thursday is a shopping passport bonus night.

