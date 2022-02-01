BioLife Plasma Services is hiring in Social Circle and Snellville

BioLife Plasma Services in Social Circle, a branch of Takeda, is hiring. The company is also hiring for a part-time medical customer service representative and a receptionist in the Snellville office. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the BioLife career website on Jan. 31, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

