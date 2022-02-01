BioLife Plasma Services is hiring in Social Circle and Snellville

BioLife Plasma Services in Social Circle, a branch of Takeda, is hiring. The company is also hiring for a part-time medical customer service representative and a receptionist in the Snellville office. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the BioLife career website on Jan. 31, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Lab Sample Processing Technician TESTING LABORATORY
- Laboratory Technician TESTING LABORATORY
- Sample Receiving Technician – 1st ShiftTESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Validation Associate TESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Operations Manager – PLASMA CENTER QUALITY LEADERSHIP
- Lab Technician – 1st ShiftTESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Sample Receiving Technician – 3rd ShiftTESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Quality CoordinatorTESTING LABORATORY
- Quality Coordinator (Plasma Quality Release)QUALITY ASSURANCE
- Lab Project ManagerCORPORATE Social Circle, GeorgiaSEE JOB Save Job
- Laboratory Technician – 3rd ShiftTESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Technician TESTING LABORATORY
- Lab Technician – 1st Shift TESTING LABORATORY
