Blessing Baskets 2023 to host Drop Off on Thursday at Coffee Camper in Monroe

As the Holiday approaches, we are aware of many families in the community who are food insecure and who would appreciate your blessings. Can you fill a Blessing Basket?

Maybe with your family, neighbors, co-workers or your church, you could unite to fulfill the list provided to bring a happy thanksgiving in community.

Scan the QR code to find more information and to sign up to give back to our community!

Cherry Tree Realty Group has teamed up with the guidance counselors at the local schools. The counselors will gift all the baskets to families in need identified in the local schools. Here is a little video from the school counselors:

We will host a drop off on Thursday November 16th from 5:00-7:00pm at Coffee Camper in Monroe.

Coffee Camper is offering a 10% off voucher to anyone who brings a basket to the event. *If you need us to pick up your blessing basket, we can do that too!*

Here is the list of items to fill a blessing basket:

A basket to hold the Items (a laundry basket works perfectly)

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Canned Green Beans (2)

Canned Corn

Stuffing Mix

Canned Gravy

Canned Cranberry Sauce

Box Cornbread/Biscuit Mic

Canned Sweet Potatoes

French Fried Crispy Onions

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Box Mac & Cheese (Velveeta is suggested)

Powdered Milk or Evaporated Milk

A $15 grocery store gift card for the family to purchase a protein for their meal

A community endeavor hosted by Cherry Tree Realty of Keller Williams – Holli & Matt Smith.

