Board of Commissioners to discuss, and possibly make a decision on, Good Hope Fire Station following last month’s fire

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its May 2022 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe. Up for discussion and a possible decision on a way forward is the Good Hope Fire Station that sustained considerable damage in a fire last month.

At 3:39 A.M. on April 21, 2022, the firefighter on duty at Walton County Fire Rescue Station was awakened by smoke detectors to find a fire in the apparatus bay of the Station. The firefighter was able to get out and there were no injures. However, Fire Engine # 7 was a total write off and the building itself sustained major structural damage.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. The Walton County Historic Courthouse is located at 111 S. Broad St. in Monroe. The full agenda follows.

AGENDA

1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the

meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval of Z22020029 – Rezone 2.50 acres from A2 to A to grow & sell vegetables &

flowers w/customer contact – Applicant: Pang Chang/Owners: Pang Chang & Fenglo

Naovang – Property located at 3825 Sims Bridge Rd – Map/Parcel C1610024M00 – District 5

4.2. Approval of Z22030001 – Rezone 3.00 acres from A to A1 to create a buildable lot –

Applicants/Owners: Ivan & Stefanie Childress – Property located at 2549 John Stowe Rd –

Map/Parcel C1200155C00 – District 5

4.3. Approval of Amendment OA22030021 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development

Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 03/04/2022

5. RESOLUTIONS

5.1. Resolution – Approving Placement of Daughters of the American Revolution Marker

5.2. Resolution – Appointing Walton Co. Building Inspectors as Mobile Home Agents

6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of April 5, 2022 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.3. Declaration of Surplus Property

6.4. Arbitrage Rebate Services – Bingham Arbitrage Rebate Services, Inc.

6.5. IGA – City of Loganville – Use of West Walton Park

6.6. IGA Extension – Georgia Department of Public Safety

7. FINANCE

7.1. Presentation of Proposed FY23 Budget

8. HUMAN RESOURCES

8.1. 2022 Benefits Renewal and Waiver – MSI Benefits Group

9. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

9.1. Acceptance of Proposal – Campton Water Tank and Pressure Zone Improvements

9.2. Acceptance of Proposals – GIS Services

10. DISCUSSION

10.1. Discussion and possible decision – Good Hope Fire Department

11. ANNOUNCEMENTS

12. EXECUTIVE SESSION

13. ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.