Boat destroyed by early morning fire in Monroe on Monday

A 27-ft boat was a total loss as a result of the fire

MONROE, GA (Dec. 4, 2023) Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported that Monroe Fire and Walton County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the report of a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Horizon Ct. The crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

“Initial reports indicated that flames were visible behind the residence. MFD units arrived on scene to find a 27′ boat fully involved that was being stored underneath a metal carport style awning,” Dykes said. “Aid from Walton Fire was cancelled and the fire was extinguished.”

Dykes said no buildings were involved but the boat was a total loss. He said no cause of the fire has been determined at this time but it is under investigation.

