Bob Jones University students named to President’s List 

GREENVILLE, SC (05/10/2024)– The following students are among over 600 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2024 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

John Baggett, a Senior Ministry and Leadership major from Loganville, was named to the Spring 2024 President’s List.

Jordan White, a Junior Nursing major from Loganville, was named to the Spring 2024 President’s List.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

