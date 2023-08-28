Body discovered in Monroe Sunday being investigated as probable suicide

MONROE, GA (Aug. 28, 2023) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that a body located in the wood line off Spring Street in Monroe on Sunday is being investigated as a probable suicide.

Several people reported seeing MPD vehicles and the coroner’s van near property on Spring Street across from Gwinnett Medical Clinic on Sunday afternoon. Watts said there is an investigation under way, but it is believe that it is likely a suicide. The body was that of a male.

Out of respect for the family of the victim, if it turns out to be a suicide we would not report any further on it.

If anybody is struggling emotionally or having self-destructive thoughts, you can contact the suicide Hotline at 988 for help.