Body found in crawl space in Bethlehem home leads to arrest

Photo credit: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the location of a body in a Barrow County home close to the Walton County line has resulted in the arrest of Adam Heard of 31 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem.

BCSO reported on their Facebook page that this morning, April 6, 2021, members of the Criminal Investigative Division went to Heard’s house on information that could potentially lead to the location of Kim Mason who was reported missing out of Gwinnett County. Sgt.J.R. Richter, public information officer for Gwinnett County Police Department, said that Mason was first reported to Gwinnett County as a missing person on April 4, 2021.

Investigators with BCSO determined there was evidence of a crime at the home on Tanners Bridgets Road and, after obtaining a search warrant, located the body of the missing woman buried in a crawlspace of the residence.

Heard was subsequently arrested and has been charged with Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle, Theft by Taking, and Violation of Probation. He is being held in Barrow County Detention Center pending his first appearance.

The BCSO is working closely with Gwinnett County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in this case. The investigation is ongoing and there are possible pending charges based upon the outcome of the autopsy.