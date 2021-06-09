Bolemon named principal of Loganville High School

Monroe, GA) – The Walton County School District is pleased to announce that Dr. Brad Bolemon has been named principal of Loganville High School, effective July 1. At last night’s regular Board of Education meeting, Bolemon was unanimously approved to serve as principal at the school where he has served as assistant principal and athletic director since 2012. Current Principal Mike Robison was selected in May to serve as the school district’s director of Title I/distance learning, also effective July 1.



“As a seasoned educator and administrator, Dr. Bolemon brings a wealth of experience in secondary education from athletics to discipline to curriculum and instruction,” said Superintendent Dr. Nathan Franklin. “His personal character, proven track record of success and passion for Loganville High School made him the unanimous choice for this position. We look forward to seeing him continue to build on Loganville’s strong foundation of success.”

Prior to joining the Walton County School District, Bolemon taught at St. Pius X Catholic High School and Athens Academy High School. In 2004, he joined the staff at Loganville High School as a classroom teacher. He later transitioned into administration as an assistant principal at Youth Middle School before returning to Loganville High School as an assistant principal and athletic director.

Bolemon holds a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College, a master’s degree from the University of Alabama as well as specialist and doctoral degrees from Lincoln Memorial University.

“I am certainly humbled by the opportunity to follow in the same seat as the three principals I’ve served under and am thankful for the responsibility that Dr. Franklin and the Board of Education have entrusted me,” said Bolemon. “With a strong leadership team, amazing teachers, and incredible support staff, I can confidently say that Loganville High School’s best days are before us. Using the foundation that has been laid, we will continue to provide students with academic rigor, unique experiences, and positive relationships that prepare them to launch into ‘more’ beyond high school. I believe the students, families, and staff are among some of the finest in Walton County and the state of Georgia. It’s been a privilege to be a part of the Loganville family since 2004 and a high honor to continue to serve and love them in this capacity.”

The Walton County School District collected teacher and staff feedback prior to utilizing a hiring committee composed of district administrators and parents to select the candidate.

“Principals play a vital role in the success of our schools and students, so we place the utmost importance on the process of hiring school leaders to make sure that each candidate hired will best serve the specific needs of their school,” said Franklin. “We appreciate the feedback provided by our LHS staff and our hiring committee who devoted time and energy to screening and selecting the best candidate.”

