Bonnell seeks full term on the SCCS BOE

Maggie Bonnell was recently appointed to the District 4 seat on the Social Circle City Schools Board of Education.

Now she is looking to serve a full term.

“This responsibility is extremely important to me as a life long resident of the city, a graduate of Social Circle High School and mother to a future student,” Bonnell said after qualifying.

Bonnell and her husband, Brandt, have been married for six years. They have 3 children including two daughters and a son.

“Our girls live primarily with their mother in Indiana and are very proud to call Social Circle their Georgia home,” Bonnell said. “ Our son should enter kindergarten at the newly constructed elementary school so I am looking forward to serving on the Board during this exciting time in the school’s history.”

Bonnell is a vice president and the closing manager in the Small Business Specialty Lending division for a community bank. She has 12 years experience in SBA and USDA lending.

“My motivation and priority is to do what is in the best interest of the children of our school system and their families,” Bonnell said. “The construction of the new facility is a major milestone for the school. It’s important to me that the school system provides a safe and productive environment to ensure that the families are heard and informed, that the construction is managed diligently and the appropriate utilization of taxpayer and state funds.

“While I do feel it’s important that the school system and the City work together for shared success, there is no influence on me from other councils or boards. I would like to affirm that I am an individual that makes decisions based on facts and documentation. My objective is to work with the community, BOE, staff and administration to further the success of the school system for the benefit of the students. I look forward to serving on the BOE during my appointment and I hope that I’m allowed the opportunity to serve you for a full term. Thank you for the support and trust that the community has given me. I also hope to have your vote to continue representing the students and families of District 4 and the Social Circle City School System.”