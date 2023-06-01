Book Day in Monroe is this Saturday, June 3

You’re invited to head to downtown Monroe for a special day Saturday celebrating the wonder of children’s books with The Story Shop and Downtown Monroe! Children’s Book Day. “It is a celebration of stories, imagination and the community that blooms out of both! ” Books will be celebrated throughout Monroe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is plenty going on, beginning with Monroe Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other events include:

The Story Shop: Travel themes Story time 10:30, 1:30, & 3:30 (tickets required to reserve your time $5) includes story time, scavenger hunt, international treat & compass. Details HERE.

The Armory Bookstore : Storyy time with Tim Rupard 12:30 ($5) includes cape, mask and bookmark. Reserve your spot HERE.

Rinse: 20% off all books, notebooks, and journals.

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts also has a full day of activity as Book Day coincides with the June Saturday Soiree.

These include:

WORKSHOPS:

Potter(y) project: Hedwig, the snowy owl from Harry Potter — $20 — all ages. Drop in from 10-3 to make a Hedwig with Rebecca! Of course, your owl can be shaped by your own imagination!

Spin Art — $8 each! All ages! Drop in from 10 – 3!

We’ll also have one of our fun “egg hunts”! Find a clear globe in downtown Monroe and return it to us for a pottery OWL made by Rebecca and our potters!

Paint and Pizza – paint and pizza with Donna – ages 6-12 – from 12-2. Must pre-register with Donna — donna@monroeartguild.org. $30. Register by June 2.

See full details HERE.

Monroe Walton County Library – Tent at the Monroe Farmers Market- scavenger hunt and bookmark design contest for kids and teens of all ages.

Southern Pen (inside Monroe Mercantile) Cotton Candy lemonade for sale, free bookmarks (while supplies last)