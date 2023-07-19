Book Launch fundraiser at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 23

There will be a book launch for local author Jackie Rod’s new book, Driven, from 2:30 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. This is a fundraiser with book sales donated to the art center.
You’re invited to drop in, visit with Jackie, and buy your autographed copy at the center on Sunday. The MWCA is located at 205 S Broad Street.
Light refreshments will be served and lots of fun is promised.
If you can’t make it to the event, Jackie’s book is available on Amazon: CLICK HERE
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.