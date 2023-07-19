Book Launch fundraiser at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 23

There will be a book launch for local author Jackie Rod’s new book, Driven, from 2:30 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. This is a fundraiser with book sales donated to the art center.

​You’re invited to drop in, visit with Jackie, and buy your autographed copy at the center on Sunday. The MWCA is located at 205 S Broad Street.

Light refreshments will be served and lots of fun is promised.

If you can’t make it to the event, Jackie’s book is available on Amazon: CLICK HERE