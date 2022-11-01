Book Nook News: Book signing for local author Barbara Barth

Christmas novella, A Wingman for Christmas – by Barbara Barth

The book nook at The Monroe – Walton Center for the Arts has been totally refreshed and is almost ready to have some exciting events there, kicking off with a book signing by the MWCA Literary Arts Chair, Barbara Barth signing her new Christmas novella, A Wingman for Christmas.

This book signing will take place at the MWCA from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 6. Barth is donating ALL SALES from that day back to the Art Center.

The book can be purchased from Amazon at this link. The book is billed as “filled with quirky characters, mystery, family secrets, and sweet love, all set in a hot Georgia small town.”