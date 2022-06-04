Box truck hauling appliances overturns on Old Monroe-Madison Highway

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 4, 2022) – At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single-axle box truck that had overturned on Old Monroe-Madison Hwy at Nunnally Shoals Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said it was hauling appliances.

League said the driver sustained minor injuries. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash scene but since the vehicle was off the roadway the road was not shut down. Only a single lane had to be closed during removal of the vehicle.